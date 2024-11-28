Search for new Lt. Governor in Iowa looks to wrap up soon

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the search for a new lieutenant governor could soon be coming to an end after Adam Gregg announced his resignation in September.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced a decision probably will be made in the next couple of weeks.

All the candidate interviews for the role have been completed, but it is unclear how many finalists there are.