Search for missing Winona man intensifies

(ABC 6 News) — Search efforts are ramping up in Yellowstone National Park as officials look for a missing Winona man.

22-year-old Austin King last spoke to family and friends last Tuesday, describing severe weather while hiking in Yellowstone.

King was reported missing on Friday after not showing up at a pick-up. More than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, and a search dog team have been working to find King.

King’s father started a GoFundMe to raise money towards finding his son, which can be found here.