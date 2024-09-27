Search for missing Winona man enters Day 7

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The search for a Winona man who went missing in Yellowstone National Park has entered a critical seventh day.

Austin King was reported missing last Friday when he failed to show up at a pickup point following a backpacking trip through Eagle Peak.

The mountain is nearly 11,500 feet in elevation, the highest point in the national park. Efforts to locate the 22-year-old have expanded with 96 personnel, two helicopters, ground teams with spotting scopes, and a drone.

King’s cell phone activity is reportedly being used to assist in the search.