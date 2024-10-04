Search for missing Winona hiker turns to recovery mission

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The search for a missing Winona man in Yellowstone National Park has shifted to a recovery mission.

Rescue crews have spent 11 days searching for 22-year-old Austin King, but that search is scaling back with officials saying there is no concrete information on where he could be.

Last month, King climbed Eagle Peak but never showed at an appointment to pick up his boat.

Despite the recovery mission, officials will keep looking in the future as conditions allow.