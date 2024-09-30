Search continues for missing Winona hiker

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s been nearly two weeks since loved ones have heard from 22-year-old Austin King of Winona.

King went on a solo hike in a remote corner of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. His father, Brian King-Henke, says the last time anyone heard from him was when he called his mother from the top of Eagle Peak on September 17th.

The search effort kicked off three days later when King didn’t arrive for a pick up.

“All you can do is wait hour by hour and minute by minute. I’m not gonna give up until I get that call,” King’s father said.

King’s father also says Austin is a triathlon winner with strong outdoor survival skills. Skills, he says, Austin took out to Yellowstone.