Search continues for missing 18-year-old in Longville

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, search efforts are underway in Longville for an 18-year-old who reportedly fell through the ice while riding on an ATV.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls Monday night of two men who had fallen through the ice while riding an ATV on Blackwater Lake in Woodrow Township.

A 20-year-old man was rescued from the water and airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for exposure and hypothermia.

Search efforts for the 18-year-old continued on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.