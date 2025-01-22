SeaQuest looking to sell aquariums

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The controversial chain of interactive aquariums called SeaQuest is looking to sell its five locations across the country.

That includes one in Roseville, Minnesota.

SeaQuest warns if the sale does not happen before the middle to end of February “the welfare of the animals will be in jeopardy.”

Advocates call it a shocking admission.

SeaQuest says it has a deal to sell the entire company to an investor identified as Jeff Cox for $80,000.