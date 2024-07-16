SE Minnesota Residents with private wells are eligible for free water testing kits

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you have a private well in southeastern Minnesota, you can receive free water testing kits and an analysis.

Residents can also apply for funding assistance to fix any contamination issued through the TAP-IN Safe Drinking Water Program.

The funding will be prioritized to those with financial hardships or if a pregnant woman or infant lives in the home.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact your local public health office.