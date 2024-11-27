SE Minnesota places to spend Thanksgiving Day 2024

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday season has arrived, but many may be struggling to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this weekend.

As a result, a number of locations throughout the ABC 6 News area will be offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day.

The Rochester Salvation Army

The Rochester Salvation Army will be hosting a free meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Social Services Center. The menu will include Thanksgiving favorites from turkey and stuffing, to green bean casserole and holiday pies.

Community Celebration Church (Kasson)

The Community Celebration Church in Kasson will be hosting a free meal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Mission Turkey Sandwich (Rochester)

People of Hope ELCA will be hosting its Mission Turkey Sandwich event on Thursday, with sack lunch meals will be assembled from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Home Sweet Home (Lanesboro)

Home Sweet Home in Lanesboro will be hosting a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will include roast Turkey, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, dressing, sweet corn, green bean casserole, a deviled egg, a dinner roll, a small cup of cranberry sauce, and a small piece of pumpkin pie for $15.99.

Lewiston Community Center

The Lewiston Community Center will be hosting a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal is sponsored by Lewiston Church of Brethren and catered by Rec Cafe.

Editor’s Note: If we’re missing a free community meal happening Thursday, Nov. 28, please email the details to news@kaaltv.com — location, time, and whether pre-registration is required. ABC 6 News has not included meals that required registration before Nov. 27 in this list.