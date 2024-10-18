SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation announces Service Day

(ABC 6 News) — The SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation has announced a Service Day on Saturday, October 19th to continue work on the memorial at Soldiers Field in Rochester.

The Service Day will happen from 7 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday and will be dedicated to planting trees, shrubs, and other plants as well as placing sod in and around the base of the memorial, obelisk, and logo pavers.

SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation says construction has made great strides in its development this fall, inching closer to fully opening the site for the public to enjoy and learn about the sacrifices peace officers have made across Southeast Minnesota since 1874.

Donations can be made at the Foundation’s website here.

To o learn more about the forty-one officers, deputies, trooper, agent, and a

military police officer who sacrificed their lives for our communities and country, click here.