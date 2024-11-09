School shooting averted by police in Wisconsin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wisconsin, police say they foiled a school shooting plot.

They say a 13-year-old showed up at his former elementary school in Kenosha, Wisconsin, carrying a backpack and duffle bag.

Soon after, a staffer noticed him and tried to stop him when he ran. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as police searched the city for the suspect.

“This is something that had been told to people, his growing intentions. … We know there was internet searches, and all the red flags that we would look for and expected to report were there,” said Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

The boy was arrested before the school day was over, but police have not said what he had in the black bags.