School is back in session at Longfellow Elementary in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – While we may be in the dog days of summer, it’s already time to bring out the books and pencils for students at Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester.

Longfellow operates on a balanced schedule, which is why the school’s summer break lasted just six weeks long.

This year, the school bell is ringing earlier than normal. The school day starts early at 7:55 a.m. for Longfellow students.

Longfellow principal Amy Adams said this change isn’t looking like it will be a problem.

“I think for families, too, just adjusting their family schedule,” Adams said. “Our students are always ready to go and learn.”

Best of luck to the class of 2037!