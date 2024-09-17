Scattering Day at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — The Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City will be hosting a Scattering Day on Saturday, October 5th as a way to honor loved ones who have passed away.

Participants in the Scattering Day can hold a service and scatter their loved ones’ ashes into the 1.5 acre pollinator garden near the cemetery pond.

To participate, the cemetery needs a copy of a death certificate, cremation certificate, and a few other details. A $400 fee includes engraved information on a communal headstone, proper burial paperwork filed with the State of Iowa, and permanent records at the cemetery.

All proceeds from the October 5th event will go directly towards completing the scattering garden project.

For more information, contact the cemetery office at 641-421-3687, or stop by during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9am-4pm.