Salvation Army Red Kettles are out in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — It is a sign of the holiday season as the Salvation Army Red Kettle stands are now officially out in Rochester.

Come Friday, November 8, the volunteer bell ringers will be out as well.

Kettles with a bell ringer are said to raise $80-100 more per hour than those without, and it is never too late to volunteer.

