Salvation Army looks for bell ringers

(ABC 6 News) — The Salvation Army is looking toward the holiday season as the organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in about two weeks on Saturday, November 16.

However, they are still in need of thousands more bell ringers. We are told that kettles will a bell ringer will raise $80-100 more per hour than those without.

Anyone can be a bell ringer, but minors need to be with an adult.