Salvation Army in Rochester needs help collecting and distributing winter apparel

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the Salvation Army needs your help this winter.

Every year, the charity organization collects and distributes winter jackets to ensure everyone is protected in the chilliest of months. Anyone in need can grab boots, snow pants, gloves, and any other winter necessity.

This year, it needs about 10 more volunteers to help out.

“We don’t want anyone to have frost bitten fingers or toes, or to quite frankly, develop hypothermia or any of these dangerous things that sound really extreme but are cases that we have had to deal with from people being outside and being exposed to cold temperatures for a long period time. That shouldn’t happen here in Rochester with the kind of generous community that we have,” said Rebecca Snapp, the Director of Community Engagement for the Salvation Army in Rochester.

Jacket collection is happening on October 14th with everything being distributed on the 16th at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center.

