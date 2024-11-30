Salvation Army in Austin begins Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army's 2024 Red Kettle campaign kicked off Friday night at the annual hometown Christmas event in downtown Austin.

The Austin Salvation Army is looking to take the first steps to their 70,000 dollar goal for this holiday season.

Due to the late Thanksgiving holiday, the Salvation Army decided to tie the Red Kettle kickoff into the Hometown Christmas event. They said it usually happens earlier in the month of November.

“This year we’re making it a promotion. We’re trying to make sure that people understand that it’s very important to make our goal this year because it takes a little more each year. We have more and more people who are coming through our doors, for assistance, and for life essentials and things like that,” said John Woodard, the captain of the Austin Salvation Army.

The Austin Enhancement Group, that works to enforce the community through family-friendly events, says that partnering with the Salvation Army added a little extra flavor to this year’s event.

“The bells add ambience to the outdoor event and it’s a good reminder that we’re all community and here to help each other out so it’s a great partnership,” said Taylor Bliese, a board member in the Austin Enhancement Group.

In the spirit of giving, the Salvation Army is hoping for more volunteers to give a little of their time this holiday season.

