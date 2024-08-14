Salvation Army coat drive happening in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — As much as some Minnesotans likely don’t want to think about it, it won’t be long until the bitter winter chill sets in.

For kids who don’t have coats or are very limited in their outerwear, that’s where the Salvation Army comes in to help for those in need.

On Tuesday evening, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram had the opportunity to sit down with Julie Ruzek, one of the members of the Salvation Army Advisory Board to discuss the organization’s coat drive, and how the public can help keep kids warm this winter.

“The coat donation has been around for quite a while, and the Salvation Army has been involved in that, but of late, we have just really been excited about really making an impact here in our community.” Ruzek said. “I am a former educator here in [Rochester] and have seen firsthand what it looks like when kids come to school in the winter months without the basic winter outerwear that they truly need.”

For those in Rochester looking to donate items, they can do so at the Salvation Army location (115 1st Avenue NE). The coat drive event will then take place from October 14th-20th with the distribution event taking place on October 16th.

If you have a need for outerwear, call 507-288-3663.

More information about the Salvation Army coat drive can be found here.