Salvation Army Christmas tree lighting in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday spirit as they lit a very special Christmas tree on Friday night.

The lighting of the Sharing Tree officially kicked off the start of the holiday season at the Apache Mall.

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram was at the tree lighting to take in all the sights.

“This is such a fun, heartwarming event,” said Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army, “We encourage everyone to stop by the tree this Christmas season. It’s such a convenient place to donate gifts for families who really need our support, and it’s a sweet reminder that Christmas is a time when people rally around one another.”

With the increases in need The Salvation Army has documented across programs this year, the organization expects to serve the families of over 1,000 children during the Toy & Joy Shop. Gifts for older children are especially needed.

“We understand that people love to shop for young children, but older kids (12-16) also deserve to have a Christmas present under the tree,” said Major Candace, “Older children better understand why they don’t receive a gift. We want Christmas to be a time when every child gets to feel special, and we need gifts for older children in order to make that happen.”

Families in need may apply to receive gifts by visiting saangeltree.org before December 15. For any questions about the Sharing Tree, most needed gifts, or eligibility for the Toy & Joy Shop, please call 507-288-3663.