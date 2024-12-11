Salvation Army asks for bell ringers to help reach Christmas Campaign Goal

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday morning, the Salvation Army put out a call for support, asking community members to sign up to ring a bell between now and Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, the organization is currently behind last year’s fundraising totals. They largely attribute this due to Thanksgiving being later than normal.

However, with more community volunteers and gifts put into the kettles over the next two weeks, the Salvation Army says it is “more than possible” to reach its fundraising goals.

The organization hopes to raise a total of $450,000 through red kettle donations, online gifts, and checks sent through the mail.

All red kettle dollars raised in Olmsted County are used to provide healthcare, housing, and other basic needs social services for thousands of people.

To register, visit registertoring.com or call 507-288-3663. Or, to learn more about the many ways donors and volunteers are able to support people in need through The Salvation Army, please visit rochestersa.org.