Salem Glen Winery welcomes yarn addicts

Local knitting enthusiasts stopped by local winery to share their passion for crafting.

(ABC 6 News) – Sewing, crochet and yarn addicts stopped by Salem Glen Winery in Rochester on Sunday for a chance to socialize, work on their projects and enjoy a nice glass of wine.

It was something that brought out Zumbro River Fiber Arts Guild member Terry Erredge, and many other local crafters who share her passion for knitting and crocheting.

Erredge said it was a perfect opportunity to work on her latest project, a cable sweater.

“The cable knitting quite intricate, everyone’s doing a little bit something different here,” said Erredge.

From cowls to hats and mittens, everyone was working on something unique that allowed them to show off their talents.

Salem Glen Winery was happy to bring everyone together through this hobby which they all care about deeply.

“They’re looking for something to do that can’t be outside necessarily as easily, so this is a perfect way to kind of kill the winter blues a little bit,” Salem Glen Winery owner Dustin Ebert said.

For the crafters, it’s more than a chance to brush up on their skills, but also to find a like-minded community.

“It’s wonderful to see what projects they bring and what they have to share, this is a great time of year to do it, gets people out and about, when it’s a little bit cooler out, and certainly a little more energized,” Ebert said.

Salem Glen Winery hopes to hold more events like this to allow these crafters to come together, socialize and work on their projects.