Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a fine dining restaurant known for sizzling steaks and generous hospitality, is opening its newest location in Rochester on Monday, June 17.

It will be located in the Kahler Grand Hotel downtown. It is the second location the chain has opened in Minnesota, with the other being in downtown Minneapolis.

The restaurant is bringing more than 80 new jobs to the community.

The dining room is open daily for dinner, with hours Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

“Our team can’t wait to give a warm welcome to guests and introduce our community to the incredible service and signature steak cuts that Ruth’s Chris is famous for,” said Gena Cadman, General Manager of the Rochester restaurant in a press release.