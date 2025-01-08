Rushford EMS gets funding to help save lives

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s not easy to be a first response team in a small town like Rushford.

“We are a small service, and we struggle with having enough staff, and having good equipment, quality equipment,” said Curt Courrier, EMT at the Rushford Ambulance.

But with $91,000 heading to town, a weight is being lifted off of the Rushford community ambulance team.

“We’re planning on using it to buy another 12 lead EKG for our second ambulance. Those medical equipment isn’t very cheap, and then we’re also going to boost our payroll,” said Joey Busse, the Rushford Ambulance Director.

But buying medical equipment is only half the battle. Getting enough staff to fill each ambulance is a growing concern across the state.

“There’s a tremendous shortage for ambulance personnel throughout the state. This money will help entice and buffer some of the strains that services are having throughout the state,” Busse said.

And not having enough personnel can be the difference when it comes to saving your life.

“If you pick up the phone and there’s no one to respond, or the next service isn’t for 30 minutes away, that can be life or death,” said Busse.

That’s why the fight to create better emergency services for our small towns, is nowhere near over. Even with more equipment on the way.

Below is a following statement from Minnesota State Senator (R-Winona) on the funding:

“This funding ensures that when emergencies happen, first responders have the tools and support they need to do their jobs. These are the people who keep our families safe, and they deserve every resources we can provide.”

The rural EMS aid package has $30 million being distributed all across the state, with just under one million coming to Southeast Minnesota ambulance services. Rushford was one of 10 other agencies in our area.