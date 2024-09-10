Rural energy facilities in Iowa and Minnesota receive federal funding

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal dollars are headed to several rural energy facilities in Minnesota and Iowa.

Dairyland Power Cooperative is one of 16 recipients splitting the $7 billion to help expand clean energy.

Dairyland supports Freeborn Mower Electric Co-Op, People’s Energy Co-Op, and the Mi-Energy Co-Op.

These serve customers in Albert Lea, Oronoco, Rushford, and Cresco.