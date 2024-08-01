Rural EMS providers can apply for $24 million in emergency aid

(ABC 6 News) — Applications are now open for a $24 million emergency aid package aimed at bolstering rural ambulance services across Minnesota.

The package targets providers making 30 or fewer trips per square mile in their primary service area.

“Our rural EMS services cover large but sparsely populated areas. This means fewer ambulance calls and longer ambulance rides leading to persistent sustainability challenges. Outstate services have struggled for years to recruit and retain staff, and service directors told us that they were not earning enough revenue to cover costs.” Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) said via a press release. “This funding is a step in the right direction to keep these crucial services up and running for everyone.”

The funding, approved by legislators in the final days of the 2024 legislative session, offers a lifeline to struggling providers facing a deepening crisis in the state’s rural areas. Some of the providers eligible for this funding are as follows:

City of Altura

City of Blooming Prairie

City of Bricelyn

City of Caledonia

City of Cannon Falls

City of Chatfield

City of Dodge Center

City of Elgin

City of Freeborn

City of Grand Meadow

City of Harmony

City of Hayfield

City of Kiester

City of Lake City

City of Lewiston

City of Mabel

City of Minnesota Lake

City of New Richland

City of Preston

City of Red Wing

City of Rushford

City of Spring Valley

City of Wabasha

Adams Area Ambulance Service Joint Powers Board

Ellendale Ambulance Service

Eyota Volunteer Ambulance Service Inc.

Frost Area Ambulance

Gundersen Lutheran Health System Inc.

Houston Community Ambulance

Leroy Area Ambulance Council

North Memorial Health Care

Northfield Hospital & Clinics

Spring Grove Ambulance Inc.

Wells Community Ambulance Service

West Concord Fire and Ambulance Service

Winona Health

Zumbrota Area Ambulance Association

The EMS aid package also includes a sprint medic pilot program. The program will help connect Minnesotans to care more quickly and ensure the correct level of care is provided.

Eligible ambulance services have until September 16, 2024, to apply.