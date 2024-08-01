Rural EMS providers can apply for $24 million in emergency aid
(ABC 6 News) — Applications are now open for a $24 million emergency aid package aimed at bolstering rural ambulance services across Minnesota.
The package targets providers making 30 or fewer trips per square mile in their primary service area.
“Our rural EMS services cover large but sparsely populated areas. This means fewer ambulance calls and longer ambulance rides leading to persistent sustainability challenges. Outstate services have struggled for years to recruit and retain staff, and service directors told us that they were not earning enough revenue to cover costs.” Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) said via a press release. “This funding is a step in the right direction to keep these crucial services up and running for everyone.”
The funding, approved by legislators in the final days of the 2024 legislative session, offers a lifeline to struggling providers facing a deepening crisis in the state’s rural areas. Some of the providers eligible for this funding are as follows:
- City of Altura
- City of Blooming Prairie
- City of Bricelyn
- City of Caledonia
- City of Cannon Falls
- City of Chatfield
- City of Dodge Center
- City of Elgin
- City of Freeborn
- City of Grand Meadow
- City of Harmony
- City of Hayfield
- City of Kiester
- City of Lake City
- City of Lewiston
- City of Mabel
- City of Minnesota Lake
- City of New Richland
- City of Preston
- City of Red Wing
- City of Rushford
- City of Spring Valley
- City of Wabasha
- Adams Area Ambulance Service Joint Powers Board
- Ellendale Ambulance Service
- Eyota Volunteer Ambulance Service Inc.
- Frost Area Ambulance
- Gundersen Lutheran Health System Inc.
- Houston Community Ambulance
- Leroy Area Ambulance Council
- North Memorial Health Care
- Northfield Hospital & Clinics
- Spring Grove Ambulance Inc.
- Wells Community Ambulance Service
- West Concord Fire and Ambulance Service
- Winona Health
- Zumbrota Area Ambulance Association
The EMS aid package also includes a sprint medic pilot program. The program will help connect Minnesotans to care more quickly and ensure the correct level of care is provided.
Eligible ambulance services have until September 16, 2024, to apply.