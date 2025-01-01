Runners support veterans at 2025 Blaine Halvorson Memorial First Day 5K

(ABC 6 News) — Runners, walkers and spectators alike braved Wednesday morning’s cold to support veterans in this year’s Blaine Halvorson Memorial First Day 5K in Kasson.

Around 50 people participated in the annual race at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day to kick off their year with early morning exercise. The Kasson Mini Mall hosted the race.

Money raised in the run for Blaine Halvorson Memorial, a local nonprofit that supports veterans and their families in crisis situations.

Participants received custom hats to keep warm through the race and finished with mimosas, snacks and donated baked goods. Organizers said they’re looking forward to next year.