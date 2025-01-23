Runners brave the cold in Duluth in attempt to grab spots for Grandma’s Marathon

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s hard to think of running a marathon outside this time of year, but dozens of runners braved subzero temperatures on Tuesday for a chance to grab a spot in Grandma’s Marathon.

The race is sold out, but anyone who runs with the Grandma’s Official Training Group gets a guaranteed entry into the half or full marathon.

“It’s not easy to get out the door on days like this, and it’s not easy to get started either. But once you do, it’s not so bad. And then there’s a sense of pride afterwards that you’ve done it,” said running coach Tony Stensland.

The group is training together three times per week for 22 weeks to build 22 weeks to build up their endurance. The marathon will take place on June 21.