RPU recognized as a Smart Energy Provider

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Utilities is receiving high praise for helping its customers as it is receiving recognition for its commitment to energy efficiency.

The company is being awarded a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association.

The designation lasts three years, recognizing utilities with smart energy programs and resources as well as environmental initiatives.

RPU is joining more than 100 public power utilities nationwide for the second time.