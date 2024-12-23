RPT to hold virtual open house and survey to discuss service changes due to construction

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public Transit (RPT)team is hosting a virtual open house and online Polco survey to collect feedback on service route changes due to construction in the downtown area.

Expected impacts beginning in early 2025 include route detours, temporary relocation of transit stops near Saint Marys Hospital and the temporary relocation of the downtown transit center.

“With ongoing growth and essential infrastructure projects in the downtown area, RPT routes will be impacted in 2025. Our team wants to hear directly from community members about these changes. We are committed to doing everything we can to maintain reliable and comfortable service during construction,” said Mike Collins, the Transit Project Manager, via a press release.

The virtual open house will take place on January 15 from 6-7 p.m. The link to that virtual open house can be found here. If you cannot make the open house, a recording will be made available on rptride.com.

The online Polco survey can also be found here. Feedback will be accepted through January 23, 2025.