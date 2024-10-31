RPT offers free rides to polling places on Election Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Transportation is working to make sure everyone can get to a polling place on November 5.

Next Tuesday, riders will simply need to let their drivers know they are off to cast their votes, and their fare will be waived.

Polling places will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. with rides beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m.