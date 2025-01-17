RPT offering “A Warm Place to Be” as frigid temps set in this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — In response to extremely cold conditions this weekend and into early next week, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will implement their “A Warm Place to Be” program.

The program allows those who need to escape dangerous weather conditions to board an RPT bus without paying a fare.

Starting in the morning of Saturday, January 18, those caught outside in a dangerous situation can notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold to warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Parking and Transit Director Ia Xiong shared via a press release, “Our transit vehicles are on the streets and in the neighborhoods 365 days a year. When the conditions outside are dangerously cold, we encourage people to board a bus to stay safe.”

The program will run through Tuesday, January 21.