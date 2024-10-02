RPT invites community to Try Transit Week

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is inviting the Rochester community to enjoy a bus ride during Try Transit Week from October 7-11.

The week-long promotion includes activities and incentives to encourage people to try transit for the first time, invite past riders to return to RPT, and recognize loyal customers for their support.

The incentives include a prize drawing for tickets to Mayo Civic Center event, annual passes to the Rochester Art Center, and more. Anyone who pledges to ride RPT will be entered, and forms are available on the RPT website and on buses.

Transit riders can also earn a reward by picking up a Try Transit Passport (available on RPT buses) and checking off at least four completed trips. The Passport can then be redeemed at one of three locations for a 5-liter RPT-branded dry bag.

Try Transit Week kicks off Monday morning with a hospitality tent at RPT’s Downtown Transit Center, where Transit & Parking teammates will greet transit riders with healthy snacks, gifts, and information.

Tuesday is a bus fare holiday. Riders can take as many trips as they like, and no fare will be charged. Pick up a schedule to see the coverage of RPT’s 31 routes.

Wednesday is the launch of RPT GO, a microtransit pilot program in Southeast Rochester. A special kick-off celebration will be held to introduce the service. Visit rptride.com for details.

Thursday is RPT driver appreciation day, and passengers are encouraged to thank their bus driver and pick up a free sticker on board RPT buses.

Try Transit Week concludes on Friday. Passengers who have completed a passport can redeem their card for a 5-liter branded dry bag, while supplies last. Completed passports can be returned until Friday, Oct. 18.

Complete details are available at www.rptride.com.