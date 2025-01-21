RPT hosting open house to discuss updates to Route 412

(ABC 6 News) — If you take the bus to work or school, Rochester Public Transit wants to hear from you Tuesday night.

The RPT team is holding a community meeting from 6-7 p.m. to discuss the proposed updates to RPT Route 412.

It comes after RPT gathered feedback from riders following changes to the route in November that added three stops and dropped four others.

On Tuesday night, they will discuss what changes they will make to the route starting this spring.

The meeting is being held at the BSIC North Precinct Building.