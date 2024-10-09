RPT GO on-demand transit introduced to the Med City

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- You could call it a public version of Uber or Lyft, helping you get from one transit hub to the next in Rochester. All you have to do is download the RPT GO app and request a ride to get a sense of how it works.

It’s called “Micro transit” and officials say its meant to make travel more efficient.

“It’s an opportunity for folks that do not have access to transit, that they can then connect to exisitng fixed routes,” said Ia Xiong, the Transit and Parking director for RPT.

“You have people that, maybe it’s difficult for them to walk 6 or 8 blocks to a bus stop, or you have young families, or people who have disabilities, so you leverage the existing system to give you something that will work for everyone,” said Representative Duane Quam from Byron.

It’s a pilot program meaning it’s mainly in Southeast Rochester for now, and it will stick around through September of 2025.

“It’s exciting to get this micro transit with the pilot. It’s different. It’s really great for users to try it out if they have not done it before in other cities. We are definitely not the first,” Xiong said.

“If you got a medical condition, or a disability, these work. It’s flexibility to a broad range of people,” Quam said.

If all goes well over the next year, RPT GO could expand into the future.

“We are looking towards getting additional funding to support another pilot or to continue services, if successful,” said Xiong.

RPT GO will start with condensed hours from 5:30 to 8:30 AM, and afternoons from 3:30 to 6. Single ride fare is 3 dollars, with children under 5 riding free.

For more information, click here.