RPS test scores improve slightly but still lag behind state average

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools test scores have improved slightly but still fall below the statewide averages for reading, science, and math.

In Rochester, only 37.6% of students meet the standards for science compared to 44.4% statewide. Meanwhile, reading scores are more than 10 points below average at 49.7% while in math, 41.8% of Rochester students are meeting the standard compared to 50.6% percent statewide.

RPS also severely struggles with attendance as only 62.3% of students regularly attend school compared to the statewide average of 74.5%.