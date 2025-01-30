RPS test scores improve slightly but still lag behind state average

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools test scores have improved slightly but still fall below the statewide averages for reading, science, and math.

In Rochester, only 37.6% of students meet the standards for science compared to 44.4% statewide. Meanwhile, reading scores are more than 10 points below average at 49.7% while in math, 41.8% of Rochester students are meeting the standard compared to 50.6% percent statewide.

RPS also severely struggles with attendance as only 62.3% of students regularly attend school compared to the statewide average of 74.5%.