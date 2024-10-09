RPS Superintendent Pekel to develop 2025-2026 budget recommendation for district if referendum fails to pass

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Schools (RPS) School Board has placed a referendum to increase funding for RPS schools on the ballot in the 2024 general election.

If approved, the “Ignite Student Learning” referendum would add nearly $19.5 million each year through a levy increase.

However, if the referendum fails to pass in the election, the district has decided to develop a 2025-2026 general fund budget recommendation.

RELATED: Rochester Public School Board discuss plans if the referendum fails

At the RPS School Board meeting on Tuesday, board members voted unanimously to have Superintendent Pekel develop the budget recommendation.

As for the referendum itself, voters will decide yes or no in November.