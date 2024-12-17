RPS students to participate in “game” of life Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) students will get the opportunity to do some adulting Wednesday as a part of a school project, a press release from the district said.

The project is part of the RPS’ 6th Annual Finance Camp. This camp happens twice a year.

Students will get hands-on financial education from area educators, financial experts and community volunteers, the release said.

The 6th Annual Finance Camp kicks off December 18. Approximately 300 RPS students taking Personal Finance at Century, John Marshall and Mayo High Schools will participate in a full day “game” of life.

Students will reportedly use their chosen career and its starting salary to budget out their lives. This includes the following:

Paying their rent or mortgage.

Purchasing a vehicle and car insurance.

Setting a grocery and personal needs budget.

Deciding how much to save/invest.

Participants will be able to budget other things out as well. After visiting each station, students will balance their budget and decide if they need to make changes to live the life they desire, the release said.

“We started preparing for this day at the beginning of the year, and I look forward to seeing each student put their knowledge into action,” said James McCormick, Business Education teacher at Mayo HS and director of Finance Camp. “The real world is full of big decisions, and we are proud to give our students needed practical knowledge to manage a budget as they journey into adulthood.”

In the release, RPS officials said this activity is made possible by Think Bank. Think Bank reportedly supports the event financially with 35 professional volunteers who lead the different stations.