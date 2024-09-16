RPS sends out letter regarding recent school threats

(ABC 6 News) — Across Minnesota and the entire U.S., multiple schools have received threats over the first few weeks of school.

Because of this, Rochester Public Schools sent out a letter on Monday to parents hoping to reassure that there have been no credible threats to schools in the district at this time.

The letter sent out by RPS read the following:

Dear RPS community,

Multiple schools in Minnesota and nationally have recently received threats of violence via social media and other communications channels. At RPS, we are monitoring the situation and working with the Rochester Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on a continual basis to keep our schools safe. We investigate all threats and are not aware of any credible threat to our schools at this time.

Thank you,

Rochester Public Schools