RPS issues statement on non-renewal of Christina Barton; former counselor files for schoolboard

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) has issued a statement on the non-renewal of Christina Barton, a former district student counselor.

Last month, the Rochester Education Association stated that Barton was removed from the teacher’s union for speaking out against a school policy surrounding transgender and gender-expansive students who should be informed of their pronouns.

RPS says that claims surrounding Barton being non-renewed “for speaking out against the district’s transgender guidelines” are inaccurate, and that neither the district’s administration nor the school board made a statement about it.

It also states that the Rochester Education Association is a separate entity from RPS and does not speak or act on behalf of the district.

RPS has not commented further on the reasons for Barton’s non-renewal.

Related story: RPS employee removed from teachers’ union after violating ethics policies regarding transgender statements

According to the MN Secretary of State’s website, Barton filed for Rochester schoolboard.

She is running against Stephanie Whitehorn in Ward 7.