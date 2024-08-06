RPD to facilitate active shooter drill at Lourdes High School

(ABC 6 News) — As part of an ongoing commitment to training and preparedness, Rochester Police Department is facilitating an active shooter drill.

The drill is set to take place at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, August 7th from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Other participants in the training include: Rochester Emergency Management, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, DNR, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and Lourdes High School.

Participants and passers by should expect emergency vehicles in the vicinity during that time.