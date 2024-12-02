RPD responds to suspected overdoses over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) – There were two overdoses that happened in Rochester over the weekend, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

On Dec. 1, RPD responded to the incidents. They reportedly happened within three hours of each other.

Around 1 p.m., officers provided Narcan to a 40-year-old man who was overdosing at The Landing, located at 426 3 Ave SE. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service then transported the man to the hospital for further care.

The second overdose happened around 4 p.m. RPD officers were dispatched to a parked car near 5500 Bandel Road NW, authorities said. A 26-year-old woman overdosed on fentanyl, and an officer provided Narcan to her.