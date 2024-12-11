RPD, OCSO, and MSP officers to spread holiday cheer during Shop with a Cop event

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department has announced it will be spreading some holiday cheer during its 21st annual Shop with a Cop event.

Law enforcement officers from RPD, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota State Patrol will be taking children shopping for holiday gifts on Saturday, December 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart North in Rochester.

The event will begin in the lawn/garden area in the northeast corner of the store.

According to a press release from RPD, area schools identified 65 children to participate in Shop with a Cop this year, and each of them will receive $120 to purchase presents for themselves and family members at Walmart.

Officers will pair up with the children to shop and have lunch together while volunteers will wrap the gifts during the afternoon. Police vehicles will also be outside for children to explore.