RPD investigating shooting at apartments in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in NW Rochester Monday night, according to a press release.

RPD says officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 41 St. NW. Authorities say it doesn’t appear that anyone was struck, but two vehicles and the outside of an apartment building were hit.

Officers also found and recovered several shell casings.

RPD says this is an open an active investigation.

The shooting is similar to a SE Rochester apartment shooting, wherein bullets struck the Falcon Landing Apartment building Aug. 20.

ABC 6 News is not aware of any arrests made in connection with that shooting.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will update the article as more information is available.