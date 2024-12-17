RPD again warns of fake $100 bills circulating in the Rochester area

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department is warning fake $100 bills circulating in the Rochester community.

According to RPD Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson, the bills resemble real money but are clearly labeled “prop movie money” and in large print say “for motion picture purposes.”

RPD is reminding residents that real money will have a watermark that is visible from either side when held to light and ink in the bottom right corner will change from copper to green.

So far, RPD officers have recovered stacks of fake bills amounting to approximately $45,000. If you come in contact with counterfeit money, you are asked to call the police.

A similar incident occurred in spring 2023 when multiple people were charged with counterfeiting over bills marked for “Motion Picture Purposes.”

