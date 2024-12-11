Rotary Club of Greater Rochester donates 1,600 books to Rochester third graders

(ABC 6 News) — In the coming days, members of the Rotary Club of Greater Rochester will visit all local

elementary schools to present a new book, The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids, to every third grader.

All third graders throughout Rochester will receive a book as a gift. Now in its seventeenth year, the project sponsored by Greater Rotary Rochester and funded by a number of individuals, organizations and businesses, has provided thousands of dictionaries to area youth.

Working with Rochester media specialists, the Club decided to try a different book this year as part of its work to improve literacy rates.

“The ability to read is so very important to the success of our students, and the success of our students is critically important to having a vibrant community with an educated workforce,” said Denise Kelly, GRR Dictionary Project Chair, via a press release. “This Project is our Club’s effort to help close the achievement gap and improve literacy rates. We hope that the Almanac for Kids will spur the students’ curiosity in the world around them, and spark a deep interest in reading as a way to satisfy that curiosity.”



Here are the locations and times of Greater Rochester Rotary Dictionary Project distribution:

Franklin Elementary on Thursday, December 12 from 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Bishop Elementary on Thursday, December 12 from 8:20-9:20 a.m.

Lincoln Elementary on Thursday, December 12 from 11:00-11:40 a.m.

Jefferson Elementary on Thursday, December 12 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Gage Elementary on Friday, December 13 from 8:40-9:40 a.m.

Bamber Valley Elementary on Friday, December 13 from 12:00-1:20 p.m.

Non-public school distributions will be scheduled at a later date.