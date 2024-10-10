Rosa Parks Charter High School officially closes its doors

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – As of Thursday, Rosa Parks Charter High School officially closed its doors for good following a months-long investigation – looking into claims of inadequate staffing, lack of professional boundaries and more.

The school’s authorizer, the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools, announced back in August that the school would be closing for good, despite the attempts of staff, parents and both current and former students to change the Guild’s mind.

Though Thursday was the school’s final day, officials at Rosa Parks say they stopped serving students on September 13.

They say many of the students have transferred to other schools – or online schooling.

Meanwhile, the remaining staff of Rosa Parks have been working on the closing process with the state’s Department of Education, which includes reviews of all financial records from the school’s existence as well as cataloging the school’s assets and either selling them off or donating them to other charter or federally funded schools.