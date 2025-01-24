Ronald McDonald House receives $250k donation to help families

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating a gift which will help them continue making a difference in the lives of thousands of families.

The Astrup Family Foundation donated $250,000 to RMHC, which will help them remove barriers that may prevent kids from getting the healthcare they need.

The donation will also help give families free stays at the Ronald McDonald House so they can focus on being together as a family — something that is crucial when a child is sick.

“It is just critical to a child’s healing that the families can be close, and that they can be together,” said Nick Mueller, the CEO of RMHC Midwest MN, WI, IA.

In the past year, the Ronald McDonald House has saved families over $2.8 million and has helped thousands of families stay together, which is a crucial part of their mission.