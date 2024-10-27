(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured after a single vehicle rollover crash in Clear Lake early Sunday.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO), the crash happened at 1:14 a.m. at 275th Street and Grouse Avenue.

The driver, Nathan Shiltz, was traveling north on Grouse Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then rolled numerous times into the east ditch.

Shiltz was able to exit the vehicle and was treated by medics on scene, before being transported to MercyOne hospital for minor injuries.

CGCSO is investigating the main cause of the crash.

Clear Lake Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene.