Roger Crews to be sentenced November 12 for murder conviction

(ABC 6 News) – A Hancock County man’s sentencing has been scheduled for November 12, according to Iowa court documents.

Earlier this month, Roger Laverne Crews Jr. was convicted of 2nd-degree murder in his estranged wife’s death Monday, Oct. 14, down from his original charge of 1st-degree murder.

Back in October of last year, Crews told the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office he had a fight with his wife, Karen Crews, and he assaulted her.

Hancock County responders conducted a welfare check at her home in Woden, Iowa, and found Karen dead. She was found dead in her home — zip-tied, beaten, lacerated, and strangled.

Officers determined the cause of death as a result of blunt force trauma, cuts, and strangulation.

Crews’ sentencing will begin at 2:30 p.m.