ROCOG meets to discuss future of transportation systems in the region

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the discussion into what the future of our region’s transportation system will look like continued.

The Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) met to discuss the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

The plan is federally required and will guide the development and improvements to the system, making sure it is safe, efficient, and sustainable for years to come.

Every five years, the plan is updated, and that initial work began this fall.

“We know what projects are happening over the next four years. That’s what’s known as the transportation improvement program that ROCOG has, so that is pretty well alotted… after those four to 25 years, what types of bigger pictures projects does this community want to see have and develop?” said Community Planning Manager Jarrett Hubbard.

ROCOG plans to begin a public engagement process over the next several months.